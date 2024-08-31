开发主题

提示

在阅读该指南之前，你最好先了解一下 开发插件 指南。

创建一个主题

VuePress 主题是一个特殊的插件，它应该符合 主题 API 。和插件一样，主题可以是一个 主题对象 或一个 主题函数 ，并且通常通过一个函数来接收配置项：

import { getDirname, path } from 'vuepress/utils'

const __dirname = getDirname(import.meta.url)

const fooTheme = (options) =>
  // 返回一个主题对象
  ({
    name: 'vuepress-theme-foo',

    // 主题的客户端配置文件的路径
    clientConfigFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'client.js'),

    // 设置自定义 dev / build 模板
    // 如果没有指定模板，将会使用默认模板
    templateBuild: path.resolve(__dirname, 'templates/build.html'),
    templateDev: path.resolve(__dirname, 'templates/dev.html'),

    // 使用插件
    plugins: [
      // ...
    ],

    // 其他的插件 API 也都可用
  })

const barTheme =
  (options) =>
  // 返回一个主题函数
  (app) => ({
    name: 'vuepress-theme-bar',
    // ...
  })

然后，创建主题的客户端配置文件 client.js :

import { defineClientConfig } from 'vuepress/client'
import Layout from './layouts/Layout.vue'
import NotFound from './layouts/NotFound.vue'

export default defineClientConfig({
  layouts: {
    Layout,
    NotFound,
  },
})

layouts 字段声明了你的主题提供的布局。一个主题必须提供至少两个布局：LayoutNotFound 。前者用于提供一般页面的默认布局，后者用于提供 404 页面的布局。

Layout 布局应该包含 Content 组件来展示 Markdown 内容：

<template>
  <div>
    <Content />
  </div>
</template>

NotFound 布局会被用于 404.html 页面：

<template>
  <div>404 Not Found</div>
</template>

你可以提供多个布局，用户可以通过 layout Frontmatter 来修改布局。

发布到 NPM

同样的，对于主题也有 package.json 相关的约定：

{
  "name": "vuepress-theme-foo",
  "keywords": ["vuepress-theme"]
}
  • name 按照约定命名： vuepress-theme-xxx@org/vuepress-theme-xxx ，它应该和 主题对象name 字段保持一致。
  • keywords 中包含 vuepress-theme ，这样用户可以在 NPM 上搜索到你的主题。