VuePress 主题是一个特殊的插件，它应该符合 主题 API 。和插件一样，主题可以是一个 主题对象 或一个 主题函数 ，并且通常通过一个函数来接收配置项：

import { getDirname , path } from 'vuepress/utils' const __dirname = getDirname ( import . meta . url ) const fooTheme = ( options ) => // 返回一个主题对象 ({ name: 'vuepress-theme-foo' , // 主题的客户端配置文件的路径 clientConfigFile: path . resolve ( __dirname , 'client.js' ), // 设置自定义 dev / build 模板 // 如果没有指定模板，将会使用默认模板 templateBuild: path . resolve ( __dirname , 'templates/build.html' ), templateDev: path . resolve ( __dirname , 'templates/dev.html' ), // 使用插件 plugins: [ // ... ], // 其他的插件 API 也都可用 }) const barTheme = ( options ) => // 返回一个主题函数 ( app ) => ({ name: 'vuepress-theme-bar' , // ... })