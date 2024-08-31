快速上手
注意
VuePress v2 目前仍处于 RC (Release Candidate) 阶段。你已经可以用它来构建你的站点，但是它的配置和 API 还不够稳定，有可能会发生一些微小的 Breaking Changes 。因此，在每次更新 RC 版本之后，请一定要仔细阅读 更新日志。
在线试一试
你可以通过 StackBlitz 在你的浏览器里直接使用 VuePress 。
安装
依赖环境
- Node.js v18.19.0+
- 包管理器，如 pnpm、yarn、npm 等。
提示
- 使用 pnpm 时，你需要安装
vue作为 peer-dependencies 。
- 使用 yarn 2+ 时，你需要在
.yarnrc.yml文件中设置
nodeLinker: 'node-modules'。
创建项目
通过命令行创建
你可以通过 create-vuepress 直接创建项目模板。
pnpm create vuepress vuepress-starter
yarn create vuepress vuepress-starter
npm init vuepress vuepress-starter
手动创建
这一章节会帮助你从头搭建一个简单的 VuePress 文档网站。
- 创建并进入一个新目录
mkdir vuepress-starter
cd vuepress-starter
- 初始化项目
git init
pnpm init
git init
yarn init
git init
npm init
- 安装 VuePress
# 安装 vuepress 和 vue
pnpm add -D vuepress@next vue
# 安装打包工具和主题
pnpm add -D @vuepress/bundler-vite@next @vuepress/theme-default@next
# 安装 vuepress
yarn add -D vuepress@next
# 安装打包工具和主题
yarn add -D @vuepress/bundler-vite@next @vuepress/theme-default@next
# 安装 vuepress
npm install -D vuepress@next
# 安装打包工具和主题
npm install -D @vuepress/bundler-vite@next @vuepress/theme-default@next
- 创建
docs目录和
docs/.vuepress目录
mkdir docs
mkdir docs/.vuepress
- 创建 VuePress 配置文件
docs/.vuepress/config.js
import { viteBundler } from '@vuepress/bundler-vite'
import { defaultTheme } from '@vuepress/theme-default'
import { defineUserConfig } from 'vuepress'
export default defineUserConfig({
bundler: viteBundler(),
theme: defaultTheme(),
})
- 创建你的第一篇文档
echo '# Hello VuePress' > docs/README.md
目录结构
创建完成后，你项目的目录结构应该是这样的：
├─ docs
│ ├─ .vuepress
│ │ └─ config.js
│ └─ README.md
└─ package.json
docs 目录是你放置 Markdown 文件的地方，它同时也会作为 VuePress 的源文件目录。
docs/.vuepress 目录，即源文件目录下的
.vuepress 目录，是放置所有和 VuePress 相关的文件的地方。当前这里只有一个配置文件。默认还会在该目录下生成临时文件、缓存文件和构建输出文件。建议你把它们添加到
.gitignore 文件中。
示例 `.gitignore` 文件
# VuePress 默认临时文件目录
.vuepress/.temp
# VuePress 默认缓存目录
.vuepress/.cache
# VuePress 默认构建生成的静态文件目录
.vuepress/dist
开始使用 VuePress
启动开发服务器
你可以在
package.json 中添加一些 scripts ：
{
"scripts": {
"docs:dev": "vuepress dev docs",
"docs:build": "vuepress build docs"
}
}
运行
docs:dev 脚本可以启动开发服务器:
pnpm docs:dev
yarn docs:dev
npm run docs:dev
VuePress 会在 http://localhost:8080 启动一个热重载的开发服务器。当你修改你的 Markdown 文件时，浏览器中的内容也会自动更新。
构建你的网站
运行
docs:build 脚本可以构建你的网站：
pnpm docs:build
yarn docs:build
npm run docs:build
在
docs/.vuepress/dist 目录中可以找到构建生成的静态文件。你可以查看 部署 来了解如何部署你的网站。
进一步了解 VuePress
现在，你应该已经有了一个简单可用的 VuePress 网站。但你可能仍需要阅读后续的指南来更加了解 VuePress 。
下一步，前往 配置 了解更多配置文件相关的内容。