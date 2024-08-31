Usage of Client Config
You can make use of the client config file directly in your project, or specify the file path in your plugin or theme via clientConfigFile hook:
import { getDirname, path } from 'vuepress/utils'
const __dirname = getDirname(import.meta.url)
const pluginOrTheme = {
clientConfigFile: path.resolve(__dirname, './path/to/clientConfig.ts'),
}
Inside the client config file,
vuepress/client provides a helper function defineClientConfig to help you define the client config:
import { defineClientConfig } from 'vuepress/client'
export default defineClientConfig({
enhance({ app, router, siteData }) {},
setup() {},
layouts: {},
rootComponents: [],
})
enhance
The
enhance function could be either synchronous or asynchronous. It accepts a context param with following properties:
appis the Vue application instance that created by createApp.
routeris the Vue Router instance that created by createRouter.
siteDatais a ref of an object that generated from user config, including base, lang, title, description, head and locales.
The
enhance function will be invoked after the client app is created. It's possible to implement any enhancements to the Vue application.
Register Vue Components
You can register global Vue components via the app.component method:
import { defineClientConfig } from 'vuepress/client'
import MyComponent from './MyComponent.vue'
export default defineClientConfig({
enhance({ app }) {
app.component('MyComponent', MyComponent)
},
})
Use Non-SSR-Friendly Features
VuePress will generate a SSR application to pre-render pages during build. Generally speaking, if a code snippet is using Browser / DOM APIs before client app is mounted, we call it non-SSR-friendly.
We already provides a ClientOnly component to wrap non-SSR-friendly content.
In the
enhance function, you can make use of the
__VUEPRESS_SSR__ flag for that purpose.
import { defineClientConfig } from 'vuepress/client'
export default defineClientConfig({
async enhance() {
if (!__VUEPRESS_SSR__) {
const nonSsrFriendlyModule = await import('non-ssr-friendly-module')
// ...
}
},
})
Use Router Methods
You can make use of the Router Methods that provided by vue-router. For example, add navigation guard:
import { defineClientConfig } from 'vuepress/client'
export default defineClientConfig({
enhance({ router }) {
router.beforeEach((to) => {
console.log('before navigation')
})
router.afterEach((to) => {
console.log('after navigation')
})
},
})
Warning
It's not recommended to use
addRoute method to add dynamic routes here, because those routes will NOT be pre-rendered in build mode.
But you can still do that if you understand the drawback.
setup
The
setup function would be invoked inside the setup hook of the client vue app.
Use Composition API
You can take the
setup function as part of the setup hook of the root component. Thus, all composition APIs are available here.
import { provide, ref } from 'vue'
import { useRoute, useRouter } from 'vue-router'
import { defineClientConfig } from 'vuepress/client'
export default defineClientConfig({
setup() {
// get the current route location
const route = useRoute()
// get the vue-router instance
const router = useRouter()
// provide a value that can be injected by layouts, pages and other components
const count = ref(0)
provide('count', count)
},
})
Use Non-SSR-Friendly Features
In the
setup function, the
__VUEPRESS_SSR__ flag is also available.
Another way to use non-ssr-friendly features is to put them inside the onMounted hook:
import { onMounted } from 'vue'
import { defineClientConfig } from 'vuepress/client'
export default defineClientConfig({
setup() {
onMounted(() => {
// use DOM API after mounted
document.querySelector('#app')
})
},
})
layouts
The
layouts options is to set layout components. After layout components are registered here, users can use it via layout frontmatter.
import { defineClientConfig } from 'vuepress/client'
import MyLayout from './layouts/MyLayout.vue'
export default defineClientConfig({
layouts: {
MyLayout,
},
})
rootComponents
The
rootComponents is a components array to be placed directly into the root node of the client vue app.
Typical usage of this option is to put some global UI components, like global popup or so:
import { defineClientConfig } from 'vuepress/client'
import GlobalPopup from './components/GlobalPopup.vue'
export default defineClientConfig({
rootComponents: [GlobalPopup],
})