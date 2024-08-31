Writing a Plugin

Tips Before reading this guide, you'd better learn the VuePress architecture first.

A plugin should be a plain JavaScript object that satisfies the Plugin API, which is called a Plugin Object:

const fooPlugin = { name: 'vuepress-plugin-foo' , // ... }

A plugin could also be a function that receives the app instance as the param and returns a Plugin Object, which is called a Plugin Function:

const barPlugin = ( app ) => ({ name: 'vuepress-plugin-bar' , // ... })

A plugin usually needs to allow user options, so we typically provide users with a function to receive options, and returns a Plugin Object or a Plugin Function. Then your plugin should be converted like this:

const fooPlugin = ( options ) => ({ name: 'vuepress-plugin-foo' , // ... }) const barPlugin = ( options ) => ( app ) => ({ name: 'vuepress-plugin-bar' , // ... })

After creating a plugin, you should follow some conventions in the package.json file before publishing it to NPM:

{ "name" : "vuepress-plugin-foo" , "keywords" : [ "vuepress-plugin" ] }