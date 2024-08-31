Writing a Plugin
Tips
Before reading this guide, you'd better learn the VuePress architecture first.
Create a Plugin
A plugin should be a plain JavaScript object that satisfies the Plugin API, which is called a Plugin Object:
const fooPlugin = {
name: 'vuepress-plugin-foo',
// ...
}
A plugin could also be a function that receives the app instance as the param and returns a Plugin Object, which is called a Plugin Function:
const barPlugin = (app) => ({
name: 'vuepress-plugin-bar',
// ...
})
A plugin usually needs to allow user options, so we typically provide users with a function to receive options, and returns a Plugin Object or a Plugin Function. Then your plugin should be converted like this:
const fooPlugin = (options) => ({
name: 'vuepress-plugin-foo',
// ...
})
const barPlugin = (options) => (app) => ({
name: 'vuepress-plugin-bar',
// ...
})
Publish to NPM
After creating a plugin, you should follow some conventions in the package.json file before publishing it to NPM:
{
"name": "vuepress-plugin-foo",
"keywords": ["vuepress-plugin"]
}
- Set
nameto follow the naming convention, i.e.
vuepress-plugin-xxxor
@org/vuepress-plugin-xxx, which should be consistent with the name field of the Plugin Object.
- Set
keywordsto include
vuepress-plugin, so that users can search your plugin on NPM.