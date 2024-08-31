Writing a Theme
Tips
Before reading this guide, you'd better learn the guide of Writing a Plugin first.
Create a Theme
A VuePress theme is a special plugin, which should satisfy the Theme API. Like plugins, a theme should also be a Theme Object or a Theme Function, and could be wrapped with a function to receive options:
import { getDirname, path } from 'vuepress/utils'
const __dirname = getDirname(import.meta.url)
const fooTheme = (options) =>
// returns a theme object
({
name: 'vuepress-theme-foo',
// path to the client config of your theme
clientConfigFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'client.js'),
// set custom dev / build template
// if the template is not specified, the default template
templateBuild: path.resolve(__dirname, 'templates/build.html'),
templateDev: path.resolve(__dirname, 'templates/dev.html'),
// use plugins
plugins: [
// ...
],
// other plugin APIs are also available
})
const barTheme =
(options) =>
// returns a theme function
(app) => ({
name: 'vuepress-theme-bar',
// ...
})
Then, create theme's client config file
client.js :
import { defineClientConfig } from 'vuepress/client'
import Layout from './layouts/Layout.vue'
import NotFound from './layouts/NotFound.vue'
export default defineClientConfig({
layouts: {
Layout,
NotFound,
},
})
The
layouts field declares the layouts provided by your theme. A theme must provide at least two layouts:
Layout and
NotFound. The former is to provide default layout for common pages, while the latter is to provide layout for 404-not-found page.
The
Layout layout should contain the Content component to display the markdown content:
<template>
<div>
<Content />
</div>
</template>
The
NotFound layout will be used for the
404.html page:
<template>
<div>404 Not Found</div>
</template>
You can provide more layouts, and users can change layout via layout frontmatter.
Publish to NPM
Also, there are some conventions for theme in package.json:
{
"name": "vuepress-theme-foo",
"keywords": ["vuepress-theme"]
}
- Set
nameto follow the naming convention:
vuepress-theme-xxxor
@org/vuepress-theme-xxx, which should be consistent with the name field of the Theme Object.
- Set
keywordsto include
vuepress-theme, so that users can search your theme on NPM.