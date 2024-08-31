Writing a Theme

Tips Before reading this guide, you'd better learn the guide of Writing a Plugin first.

A VuePress theme is a special plugin, which should satisfy the Theme API. Like plugins, a theme should also be a Theme Object or a Theme Function, and could be wrapped with a function to receive options:

import { getDirname , path } from 'vuepress/utils' const __dirname = getDirname ( import . meta . url ) const fooTheme = ( options ) => // returns a theme object ({ name: 'vuepress-theme-foo' , // path to the client config of your theme clientConfigFile: path . resolve ( __dirname , 'client.js' ), // set custom dev / build template // if the template is not specified, the default template templateBuild: path . resolve ( __dirname , 'templates/build.html' ), templateDev: path . resolve ( __dirname , 'templates/dev.html' ), // use plugins plugins: [ // ... ], // other plugin APIs are also available }) const barTheme = ( options ) => // returns a theme function ( app ) => ({ name: 'vuepress-theme-bar' , // ... })

Then, create theme's client config file client.js :

import { defineClientConfig } from 'vuepress/client' import Layout from './layouts/Layout.vue' import NotFound from './layouts/NotFound.vue' export default defineClientConfig ({ layouts: { Layout , NotFound , }, })

The layouts field declares the layouts provided by your theme. A theme must provide at least two layouts: Layout and NotFound . The former is to provide default layout for common pages, while the latter is to provide layout for 404-not-found page.

The Layout layout should contain the Content component to display the markdown content:

< template > < div > < Content /> </ div > </ template >

The NotFound layout will be used for the 404.html page:

< template > < div > 404 Not Found </ div > </ template >

You can provide more layouts, and users can change layout via layout frontmatter.

Also, there are some conventions for theme in package.json:

{ "name" : "vuepress-theme-foo" , "keywords" : [ "vuepress-theme" ] }