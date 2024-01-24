Getting Started

WARNING VuePress v2 is currently in RC (Release Candidate) stage. It's ready to be used for building your site, but the config and API are not stable enough, which is possibly to have minor breaking changes. So make sure to read the changelog carefully each time you upgrade a RC version.

You can try VuePress directly in your browser on StackBlitz.

TIP When using pnpm, you need to install vue as peer-dependencies.

as peer-dependencies. When using yarn 2+, you need to set nodeLinker: 'node-modules' in your .yarnrc.yml file.

You can use create-vuepress to generate a template directly.

pnpm yarn npm pnpm create vuepress vuepress-starter yarn create vuepress vuepress-starter npm init vuepress vuepress-starter

This section will help you build a basic VuePress documentation site from ground up.

Create and change into a new directory

mkdir vuepress-starter cd vuepress-starter

Initialize your project

pnpm yarn npm git init pnpm init git init yarn init git init npm init

Install VuePress

pnpm yarn npm # install vuepress and vue pnpm add -D vuepress@next vue # install bundler and theme pnpm add -D @vuepress/bundler-vite@next @vuepress/theme-default@next # install vuepress yarn add -D vuepress@next # install bundler and theme yarn add -D @vuepress/bundler-vite@next @vuepress/theme-default@next # install vuepress npm install -D vuepress@next # install bundler and theme npm install -D @vuepress/bundler-vite@next @vuepress/theme-default@next

Create docs directory and docs/.vuepress directory

mkdir docs mkdir docs/.vuepress

Create the VuePress config file docs/.vuepress/config.js

import { viteBundler } from '@vuepress/bundler-vite' import { defaultTheme } from '@vuepress/theme-default' import { defineUserConfig } from 'vuepress' export default defineUserConfig ({ bundler: viteBundler (), theme: defaultTheme (), })

Create your first document

echo '# Hello VuePress' > docs/README.md

After the setup, the minimal structure of your project should look like this:

├─ docs │ ├─ .vuepress │ │ └─ config.js │ └─ README.md └─ package.json

The docs directory is where you put your markdown files, and it will be used as the source directory of VuePress.

The docs/.vuepress directory, i.e. the .vuepress directory in the source directory, is where all VuePress-specific files will be placed. Currently there is only one config file in it. By default, the temp, cache and output directory will also be generated inside this directory. It is suggested to add them to your .gitignore file.

Example `.gitignore` file # VuePress default temp directory .vuepress/.temp # VuePress default cache directory .vuepress/.cache # VuePress default build output directory .vuepress/dist

You can add some scripts to package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "docs:dev" : "vuepress dev docs" , "docs:build" : "vuepress build docs" } }

Then, run docs:dev script to start the dev server:

pnpm yarn npm pnpm docs:dev yarn docs:dev npm run docs:dev

VuePress will start a hot-reloading development server at http://localhost:8080. When you modify your markdown files, the content in the browser will be auto updated.

To build your site, run docs:build script:

pnpm yarn npm pnpm docs:build yarn docs:build npm run docs:build

You will see the generated static files in the docs/.vuepress/dist directory. You can check out deployment for how to deploy them.

By now, you should have a basic but functional VuePress site. But you may still need to read the subsequent guide to learn more about VuePress.

Next step, learn more about the configuration.