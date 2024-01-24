Getting Started
WARNING
VuePress v2 is currently in RC (Release Candidate) stage. It's ready to be used for building your site, but the config and API are not stable enough, which is possibly to have minor breaking changes. So make sure to read the changelog carefully each time you upgrade a RC version.
Try It Online
You can try VuePress directly in your browser on StackBlitz.
Installation
Prerequisites
- Node.js v18.16.0+
- Package manager like pnpm, yarn, npm, etc.
TIP
- When using pnpm, you need to install
vueas peer-dependencies.
- When using yarn 2+, you need to set
nodeLinker: 'node-modules'in your
.yarnrc.ymlfile.
Project Setup
Setup via CLI
You can use create-vuepress to generate a template directly.
pnpm create vuepress vuepress-starter
yarn create vuepress vuepress-starter
npm init vuepress vuepress-starter
Setup Manually
This section will help you build a basic VuePress documentation site from ground up.
- Create and change into a new directory
mkdir vuepress-starter
cd vuepress-starter
- Initialize your project
git init
pnpm init
git init
yarn init
git init
npm init
- Install VuePress
# install vuepress and vue
pnpm add -D vuepress@next vue
# install bundler and theme
pnpm add -D @vuepress/bundler-vite@next @vuepress/theme-default@next
# install vuepress
yarn add -D vuepress@next
# install bundler and theme
yarn add -D @vuepress/bundler-vite@next @vuepress/theme-default@next
# install vuepress
npm install -D vuepress@next
# install bundler and theme
npm install -D @vuepress/bundler-vite@next @vuepress/theme-default@next
- Create
docsdirectory and
docs/.vuepressdirectory
mkdir docs
mkdir docs/.vuepress
- Create the VuePress config file
docs/.vuepress/config.js
import { viteBundler } from '@vuepress/bundler-vite'
import { defaultTheme } from '@vuepress/theme-default'
import { defineUserConfig } from 'vuepress'
export default defineUserConfig({
bundler: viteBundler(),
theme: defaultTheme(),
})
- Create your first document
echo '# Hello VuePress' > docs/README.md
Directory Structure
After the setup, the minimal structure of your project should look like this:
├─ docs
│ ├─ .vuepress
│ │ └─ config.js
│ └─ README.md
└─ package.json
The
docs directory is where you put your markdown files, and it will be used as the source directory of VuePress.
The
docs/.vuepress directory, i.e. the
.vuepress directory in the source directory, is where all VuePress-specific files will be placed. Currently there is only one config file in it. By default, the temp, cache and output directory will also be generated inside this directory. It is suggested to add them to your
.gitignore file.
Example `.gitignore` file
# VuePress default temp directory
.vuepress/.temp
# VuePress default cache directory
.vuepress/.cache
# VuePress default build output directory
.vuepress/dist
Work with VuePress
Start Dev Server
You can add some scripts to
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"docs:dev": "vuepress dev docs",
"docs:build": "vuepress build docs"
}
}
Then, run
docs:dev script to start the dev server:
pnpm docs:dev
yarn docs:dev
npm run docs:dev
VuePress will start a hot-reloading development server at http://localhost:8080. When you modify your markdown files, the content in the browser will be auto updated.
Build Your Site
To build your site, run
docs:build script:
pnpm docs:build
yarn docs:build
npm run docs:build
You will see the generated static files in the
docs/.vuepress/dist directory. You can check out deployment for how to deploy them.
Learn More about VuePress
By now, you should have a basic but functional VuePress site. But you may still need to read the subsequent guide to learn more about VuePress.
Next step, learn more about the configuration.