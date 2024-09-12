With the help of Plugin API, VuePress plugin can provide different features for you.

VuePress team provides some official plugins.

You need to import and use them in your config file via the plugins option. For example, use the @vuepress/plugin-google-analytics to integrate Google Analytics:

import { googleAnalyticsPlugin } from '@vuepress/plugin-google-analytics' export default { plugins: [ googleAnalyticsPlugin ({ id: 'G-XXXXXXXXXX' , }), ], }

Tips Most plugins can only be used once. If the same plugin is used multiple times, only the last one will take effect. However, some plugins can be used multiple times (e.g. @vuepress/plugin-container), and you should check the documentation of the plugin itself for detailed guide.

Community users have created lots of plugins and published them to NPM. You should check the plugin's own documentation for detailed guide.

You can explore more plugins in VuePress Marketplace.

If you want to use your own plugin but don't want to publish it, you can create a local plugin.

It is recommended to use the Config File directly as a plugin, because almost all of the Plugin APIs are available, which would be more convenient in most cases.

But if you have too many things to do in your config file, you can consider to extract them into separate plugins, and use them in your config file:

import myPlugin from './path/to/my-plugin.js' export default { plugins: [ myPlugin ()], }

You can refer to Advanced > Writing a Plugin for how to write your own plugin.