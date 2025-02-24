Client API

Client API can be imported from vuepress/client.

Composition API

useClientData

  • Details:

    Returns all the client data ref objects.

    Each property can also be accessed by the following composition APIs.

  • Example:

<script setup lang="ts">
import { useClientData } from 'vuepress/client'

const {
  pageData,
  pageFrontmatter,
  pageHead,
  pageHeadTitle,
  pageLang,
  routeLocale,
  siteData,
  siteLocaleData,
} = useClientData()
</script>

usePageData

usePageFrontmatter

  • Details:

    Returns the frontmatter ref object of current page.

    The value is the frontmatter property of the page data.

usePageHead

  • Details:

    Returns the head config ref object of current page.

    The value is obtained by merging and deduplicating head frontmatter and head config.

usePageHeadTitle

  • Details:

    Returns the head title ref object of current page.

    The value is obtained by joining the page title and site title.

usePageLang

  • Details:

    Returns the language ref object of current page.

    The value is the lang property of the page data.

useRoutes

useRouteLocale

  • Details:

    Returns the locale path ref object of current route.

    The value is one of the keys of the locales config.

useSiteData

  • Details:

    Returns the site data ref object.

useSiteLocaleData

  • Details:

    Returns the site data ref object of current locale.

    The properties of current locale have been merged into the root-level properties.

onContentUpdated

  • Details:

    When the content of the markdown file changes, the callback is triggered.

    This function can only be called during the setup phase of the component.

    <script setup>
import { onContentUpdated } from 'vuepress/client'

onContentUpdated((reason) => {
  console.log(`content updated reason: ${reason}`)
})
</script>

Helpers

defineClientConfig

resolveRoute

resolveRoutePath

withBase

Constants

There are some constants that available in the client side code.

To shim the types of these constants in client side code, add vuepress/client-types to your tsconfig.json:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "types": ["vuepress/client-types"]
  }
}

__VUEPRESS_VERSION__

  • Type: string

  • Details:

    Version of VuePress core package.

__VUEPRESS_BASE__

  • Type: string

  • Details:

    The base option from config.

__VUEPRESS_DEV__

  • Type: boolean

  • Details:

    An environment flag indicating whether it is currently running in dev mode.

__VUEPRESS_SSR__

  • Type: boolean

  • Details:

    An environment flag indicating whether it is currently running in server-side-rendering (SSR) build.

Advanced

resolvers experimental

  • Type: Record<string, Function>

  • Details:

    An reactive object, methods of which determining how to resolve global computed.

  • Example:

Customizing the format of <title> in client config file:

import { defineClientConfig, resolvers } from 'vuepress/client'

export default defineClientConfig({
  enhance({ app, router, siteData }) {
    resolvers.resolvePageHeadTitle = (page, siteLocale) =>
      `${siteLocale.title} > ${page.title}`
  },
})

Caution

resolvers will affect the basic functionality of VuePress. Please make sure you have fully understood its purpose before modifying it.