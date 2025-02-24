Client API
Client API can be imported from
vuepress/client.
Composition API
useClientData
Details:
Returns all the client data ref objects.
Each property can also be accessed by the following composition APIs.
Example:
<script setup lang="ts">
import { useClientData } from 'vuepress/client'
const {
pageData,
pageFrontmatter,
pageHead,
pageHeadTitle,
pageLang,
routeLocale,
siteData,
siteLocaleData,
} = useClientData()
</script>
usePageData
Details:
Returns the page data ref object of current page.
Also see:
usePageFrontmatter
Details:
Returns the frontmatter ref object of current page.
The value is the
frontmatterproperty of the page data.
usePageHead
Details:
Returns the head config ref object of current page.
The value is obtained by merging and deduplicating head frontmatter and head config.
usePageHeadTitle
Details:
Returns the head title ref object of current page.
The value is obtained by joining the page title and site title.
usePageLang
Details:
Returns the language ref object of current page.
The value is the
langproperty of the page data.
useRoutes
Details:
Returns the routes ref object.
The value is the
routesproperty of the site data.
Also see:
useRouteLocale
Details:
Returns the locale path ref object of current route.
The value is one of the keys of the locales config.
useSiteData
Details:
Returns the site data ref object.
useSiteLocaleData
Details:
Returns the site data ref object of current locale.
The properties of current locale have been merged into the root-level properties.
onContentUpdated
Details:
When the content of the markdown file changes, the callback is triggered.
This function can only be called during the
setupphase of the component.
<script setup> import { onContentUpdated } from 'vuepress/client' onContentUpdated((reason) => { console.log(`content updated reason: ${reason}`) }) </script>
Helpers
defineClientConfig
Details:
Helper for creating clientConfigFile.
Also see:
resolveRoute
Details:
Parses the route of the given link.
Also see:
resolveRoutePath
Details:
Parses the route path of the given link.
Also see:
withBase
Details:
Prefix URL with site base.
Also see:
Constants
There are some constants that available in the client side code.
To shim the types of these constants in client side code, add
vuepress/client-types to your
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["vuepress/client-types"]
}
}
__VUEPRESS_VERSION__
Type:
string
Details:
Version of VuePress core package.
__VUEPRESS_BASE__
Type:
string
Details:
The base option from config.
__VUEPRESS_DEV__
Type:
boolean
Details:
An environment flag indicating whether it is currently running in
devmode.
__VUEPRESS_SSR__
Type:
boolean
Details:
An environment flag indicating whether it is currently running in server-side-rendering (SSR) build.
Advanced
resolvers experimental
Type:
Record<string, Function>
Details:
An reactive object, methods of which determining how to resolve global computed.
Example:
Customizing the format of
<title> in client config file:
import { defineClientConfig, resolvers } from 'vuepress/client'
export default defineClientConfig({
enhance({ app, router, siteData }) {
resolvers.resolvePageHeadTitle = (page, siteLocale) =>
`${siteLocale.title} > ${page.title}`
},
})
Caution
resolvers will affect the basic functionality of VuePress. Please make sure you have fully understood its purpose before modifying it.