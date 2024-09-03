Built-in Components

Details:

This component will automatically render internal link as <RouteLink> , and render external link as <a> . It will also add necessary attributes correspondingly.

You can make use of the before and after slots to render content before and after the text. Also, you can use the default slot to render the text (default text is config.text ).

This component is mainly for developing themes. Users won't need it in most cases. For theme authors, it's recommended to use this component to render links that could be either internal or external.