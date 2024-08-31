Node API
Node API can be imported from
vuepress/core.
App
The app instance is available in all hooks of Plugin API.
The
BuildApp and
DevApp share almost the same properties and methods, except build and dev method.
createBuildApp
- Signature:
const createBuildApp: (config: AppConfig) => BuildApp
- Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|config
AppConfig
|Config to create a VuePress app.
Details:
Create a build mode app instance, which is used for building static files.
Example:
const build = async () => {
const app = createBuildApp({
// ...options
})
// initialize and prepare
await app.init()
await app.prepare()
// build
await app.build()
// process onGenerated hook
await app.pluginApi.hooks.onGenerated.process(app)
}
- Also see:
createDevApp
- Signature:
const createDevApp: (config: AppConfig) => DevApp
- Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|config
AppConfig
|Config to create a VuePress app.
Details:
Create a dev mode app instance, which is used for starting a dev server.
Example:
const dev = async () => {
const app = createDevApp({
// ...options
})
// initialize and prepare
await app.init()
await app.prepare()
// start dev server
const closeDevServer = await app.dev()
// set up file watchers
const watchers = []
// restart dev server
const restart = async () => {
await Promise.all([
// close all watchers
...watchers.map((item) => item.close()),
// close current dev server
closeDevServer(),
])
await dev()
}
// process onWatched hook
await app.pluginApi.hooks.onWatched.process(app, watchers, restart)
}
- Also see:
App Properties
options
Type:
AppOptions
Details:
Options of VuePress app.
The options come from the
configargument in createBuildApp / createDevApp, while all optional fields will be filled with a default value.
siteData
Type:
SiteData
Details:
Site data that set by user, including all the site config, which will be used in client side.
version
Type:
string
Details:
Version of VuePress app, i.e. version of
@vuepress/corepackage.
env.isBuild
Type:
boolean
Details:
Environment flag used to identify whether the app is running in build mode, i.e. whether a BuildApp instance.
env.isDev
Type:
boolean
Details:
Environment flag used to identify whether the app is running in dev mode, i.e. whether a DevApp instance.
env.isDebug
Type:
boolean
Details:
Environment flag used to identify whether the debug mode is enabled.
markdown
Type:
MarkdownIt
Details:
The markdown-it instance used for parsing markdown content.
It is only available in and after onInitialized hook.
pages
Type:
Page[]
Details:
The Page object array.
It is only available in and after onInitialized hook.
App Methods
dir
Utils:
dir.cache(): resolve to cache directory
dir.temp(): resolve to temp directory
dir.source(): resolve to source directory
dir.dest(): resolve to dest directory
dir.client(): resolve to
@vuepress/clientdirectory
dir.public(): resolve to public directory
Signature:
type AppDirFunction = (...args: string[]) => string
Details:
Utils to resolve the absolute file path in corresponding directory.
If you don't provide any arguments, it will return the absolute path of the directory.
Example:
// resolve the absolute file path of the `${sourceDir}/README.md`
const homeSourceFile = app.dir.source('README.md')
writeTemp
- Signature:
declare const writeTemp = (file: string, content: string) => Promise<string>
- Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|file
string
|Filepath of the temp file that going to be written. Relative to temp directory.
|content
string
|Content of the temp file that going to be written.
Details:
A method to write temp file.
The written file could be imported via
@tempalias in client files.
Example:
export default {
// write temp file in onPrepared hook
async onPrepared() {
await app.writeTemp('foo.js', "export const foo = 'bar'")
},
}
// import temp file in client code
import { foo } from '@temp/foo'
init
- Signature:
declare const init = () => Promise<void>
Details:
Initialize VuePress app.
Also see:
prepare
- Signature:
declare const prepare = () => Promise<void>
Details:
Prepare client temp files.
Also see:
build
- Signature:
declare const build = () => Promise<void>
Details:
Generate static site files.
This method is only available in
BuildApp.
Also see:
dev
- Signature:
declare const dev = () => Promise<() => Promise<void>>
Details:
Start dev server.
This method is only available in
DevApp.
Also see:
Page
createPage
- Signature:
const createPage: (app: App, options: PageOptions) => Promise<Page>
- Parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|app
App
|The VuePress app instance.
|options
PageOptions
|Options to create VuePress page.
Details:
Create a VuePress page object.
Example:
import { createPage } from 'vuepress/core'
export default {
// create an extra page in onInitialized hook
async onInitialized(app) {
app.pages.push(
await createPage(app, {
path: '/foo.html',
frontmatter: {
layout: 'Layout',
},
content: `\
# Foo Page
Hello, world.
`,
}),
)
},
}
Page Properties
path
Type:
string
Details:
Route path of the page.
Also see:
title
Type:
string
Details:
Title of the page.
Also see:
lang
Type:
string
Details:
Language of the page.
Example:
'en-US'
'zh-CN'
Also see:
frontmatter
Type:
PageFrontmatter
Details:
Frontmatter of the page.
Also see:
headers
- Type:
PageHeader[]
interface PageHeader {
level: number
title: string
slug: string
children: PageHeader[]
}
Details:
Headers of the page.
Also see:
data
- Type:
PageData
interface PageData {
path: string
title: string
lang: string
frontmatter: PageFrontmatter
headers: PageHeader[]
}
Details:
Data of the page.
Page data would be available in client side.
Also see:
content
Type:
string
Details:
Raw content of the page.
contentRendered
Type:
string
Details:
Rendered content of the page.
date
Type:
string
Details:
Date of the page, in 'yyyy-MM-dd' format.
Example:
'0000-00-00'
'2021-08-16'
Also see:
deps
Type:
string[]
Details:
Dependencies of the page.
For example, if users import code snippet in the page, the absolute file path of the imported file would be added to
deps.
Also see:
links
- Type:
MarkdownLink[]
interface MarkdownLink {
raw: string
relative: string
absolute: string
}
Details:
Links included in the page content.
markdownEnv
Type:
Record<string, unknown>
Details:
The
envobject when parsing markdown content with markdown-it.
Some markdown-it plugins may store extra information inside this object, and you can make use of them for advanced customization.
Notice that some other page properties are also extracted from the original
envobject. Those properties have already been removed from
page.markdownEnv.
Also see:
pathInferred
Type:
string | null
Details:
Route path of the page that inferred from file path.
By default, the route path is inferred from the relative file path of the Markdown source file. However, users may explicitly set the route path, e.g. permalink, which would be used as the final route path of the page. So we keep the inferred path as a page property in case you may need it.
It would be
nullif the page does not come from a Markdown source file.
Example:
'/'
'/foo.html'
Also see:
pathLocale
Type:
string
Details:
Locale prefix of the page route path.
It is inferred from the relative file path of the Markdown source file and the key of
localesoption in user config.
Example:
'/'
'/en/'
'/zh/'
Also see:
permalink
Type:
string | null
Details:
Permalink of the page.
Also see:
routeMeta
Type:
Record<string, unknown>
Details:
Custom data to be attached to the page route.
Also see:
What's the difference between route meta and page data?
Both route meta and page data is available in client side. However, route meta is attached to the page route record, so the route meta of all pages would be loaded at once when users enter your site. In the contrast, page data is saved in separated files, which would be loaded only when users enter the corresponding page.
Therefore, it's not recommended to store large amounts of info into route meta, otherwise the initial loading speed will be affected a lot when your site has a large number of pages.
sfcBlocks
Type:
MarkdownSfcBlocks
Details:
Extracted vue SFC blocks of the page.
Also see:
slug
Type:
string
Details:
Slug of the page.
It is inferred from the filename of the Markdown source file.
filePath
Type:
string | null
Details:
Absolute path of the Markdown source file of the page.
It would be
nullif the page does not come from a Markdown source file.
filePathRelative
Type:
string | null
Details:
Relative path of the Markdown source file of the page.
It would be
nullif the page does not come from a Markdown source file.