Node API can be imported from vuepress/core .

The app instance is available in all hooks of Plugin API.

The BuildApp and DevApp share almost the same properties and methods, except build and dev method.

Signature:

const createBuildApp : ( config : AppConfig ) => BuildApp

Parameters:

Parameter Type Description config AppConfig Config to create a VuePress app.

Details: Create a build mode app instance, which is used for building static files.

Example:

const build = async () => { const app = createBuildApp ({ // ...options }) // initialize and prepare await app . init () await app . prepare () // build await app . build () // process onGenerated hook await app . pluginApi . hooks . onGenerated . process ( app ) }

Signature:

const createDevApp : ( config : AppConfig ) => DevApp

Parameters:

Parameter Type Description config AppConfig Config to create a VuePress app.

Details: Create a dev mode app instance, which is used for starting a dev server.

Example:

const dev = async () => { const app = createDevApp ({ // ...options }) // initialize and prepare await app . init () await app . prepare () // start dev server const closeDevServer = await app . dev () // set up file watchers const watchers = [] // restart dev server const restart = async () => { await Promise . all ([ // close all watchers ... watchers . map (( item ) => item . close ()), // close current dev server closeDevServer (), ]) await dev () } // process onWatched hook await app . pluginApi . hooks . onWatched . process ( app , watchers , restart ) }

Type: AppOptions

Details: Options of VuePress app. The options come from the config argument in createBuildApp / createDevApp, while all optional fields will be filled with a default value.

Type: SiteData

Details: Site data that set by user, including all the site config, which will be used in client side.

Type: string

Details: Version of VuePress app, i.e. version of @vuepress/core package.

Type: boolean

Details: Environment flag used to identify whether the app is running in build mode, i.e. whether a BuildApp instance.

Type: boolean

Details: Environment flag used to identify whether the app is running in dev mode, i.e. whether a DevApp instance.

Type: boolean

Details: Environment flag used to identify whether the debug mode is enabled.

Type: MarkdownIt

Details: The markdown-it instance used for parsing markdown content. It is only available in and after onInitialized hook.

Type: Page[]

Details: The Page object array. It is only available in and after onInitialized hook.

Utils: dir.cache() : resolve to cache directory dir.temp() : resolve to temp directory dir.source() : resolve to source directory dir.dest() : resolve to dest directory dir.client() : resolve to @vuepress/client directory dir.public() : resolve to public directory

Signature:

type AppDirFunction = (... args : string []) => string

Details: Utils to resolve the absolute file path in corresponding directory. If you don't provide any arguments, it will return the absolute path of the directory.

Example:

// resolve the absolute file path of the `${sourceDir}/README.md` const homeSourceFile = app . dir . source ( 'README.md' )

Signature:

declare const writeTemp = ( file : string , content : string ) => Promise < string >

Parameters:

Parameter Type Description file string Filepath of the temp file that going to be written. Relative to temp directory. content string Content of the temp file that going to be written.

Details: A method to write temp file. The written file could be imported via @temp alias in client files.

Example:

export default { // write temp file in onPrepared hook async onPrepared () { await app . writeTemp ( 'foo.js' , "export const foo = 'bar'" ) }, }

// import temp file in client code import { foo } from '@temp/foo'

Signature:

declare const init = () => Promise < void >

Details: Initialize VuePress app.

Also see: Advanced > Architecture > Core Process and Hooks



Signature:

declare const prepare = () => Promise < void >

Details: Prepare client temp files.

Also see: Advanced > Architecture > Core Process and Hooks



Signature:

declare const build = () => Promise < void >

Signature:

declare const dev = () => Promise <() => Promise < void >>

Signature:

const createPage : ( app : App , options : PageOptions ) => Promise < Page >

Parameters:

Parameter Type Description app App The VuePress app instance. options PageOptions Options to create VuePress page.

Details: Create a VuePress page object.

Example:

import { createPage } from 'vuepress/core' export default { // create an extra page in onInitialized hook async onInitialized ( app ) { app . pages . push ( await createPage ( app , { path: '/foo.html' , frontmatter: { layout: 'Layout' , }, content: ` \ # Foo Page Hello, world. ` , }), ) }, }

Type: string

Details: Title of the page.

Also see: Frontmatter > title



Type: string

Details: Language of the page.

Example: 'en-US' 'zh-CN'

Also see: Frontmatter > lang



Type: PageFrontmatter

Details: Frontmatter of the page.

Also see: Frontmatter



Type: PageHeader[]

interface PageHeader { level : number title : string slug : string children : PageHeader [] }

Details: Headers of the page.

Also see: Config > markdown.headers



Type: PageData

interface PageData { path : string title : string lang : string frontmatter : PageFrontmatter headers : PageHeader [] }

Details: Data of the page. Page data would be available in client side.

Also see: Client API > usePageData Plugin API > extendsPage



Type: string

Details: Raw content of the page.

Type: string

Details: Rendered content of the page.

Type: string

Details: Date of the page, in 'yyyy-MM-dd' format.

Example: '0000-00-00' '2021-08-16 '

Also see: Frontmatter > date



Type: string[]

Details: Dependencies of the page. For example, if users import code snippet in the page, the absolute file path of the imported file would be added to deps .

Also see: Config > markdown.importCode



Type: MarkdownLink[]

interface MarkdownLink { raw : string relative : string absolute : string }

Details: Links included in the page content.

Type: Record<string, unknown>

Details: The env object when parsing markdown content with markdown-it. Some markdown-it plugins may store extra information inside this object, and you can make use of them for advanced customization. Notice that some other page properties are also extracted from the original env object. Those properties have already been removed from page.markdownEnv .

Also see: markdown-it > API Documentation > MarkdownIt > parse



Type: string | null

Details: Route path of the page that inferred from file path. By default, the route path is inferred from the relative file path of the Markdown source file. However, users may explicitly set the route path, e.g. permalink, which would be used as the final route path of the page. So we keep the inferred path as a page property in case you may need it. It would be null if the page does not come from a Markdown source file.

Example: '/' '/foo.html'

Also see: Guide > Page > Routing Node API > Page Properties > path



Type: string

Details: Locale prefix of the page route path. It is inferred from the relative file path of the Markdown source file and the key of locales option in user config.

Example: '/' '/en/' '/zh/'

Also see: Config > locales



Type: Record<string, unknown>

Details: Custom data to be attached to the page route.

Also see: Frontmatter > routeMeta



What's the difference between route meta and page data? Both route meta and page data is available in client side. However, route meta is attached to the page route record, so the route meta of all pages would be loaded at once when users enter your site. In the contrast, page data is saved in separated files, which would be loaded only when users enter the corresponding page. Therefore, it's not recommended to store large amounts of info into route meta, otherwise the initial loading speed will be affected a lot when your site has a large number of pages.

Type: MarkdownSfcBlocks

Details: Extracted vue SFC blocks of the page.

Also see: Config > markdown.sfc



Type: string

Details: Slug of the page. It is inferred from the filename of the Markdown source file.

Type: string | null

Details: Absolute path of the Markdown source file of the page. It would be null if the page does not come from a Markdown source file.